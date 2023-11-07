Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Staff Sgt. Phillip Rappe is a Target Digital Network...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Staff Sgt. Phillip Rappe is a Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA) assigned to C Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Fayetteville, N.C. Rappe recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2. see less | View Image Page

Best Squad Snapshot: Army Staff Sgt. Phillip Rappe



2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Staff Sgt. Phillip Rappe is a Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA) assigned to C Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Fayetteville, N.C. Rappe recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.



QUICK SKETCH:

High School: Fayetteville Christian School, N.C.

Selected to represent the 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) in the Brigade’s Best Squad competition.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

To serve is a means of humbling oneself to care and protect those around you, while improving yourself in the process.

I joined the military because my father served in the military many years ago.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING?

We prepared as a team – going off everyone strengths and weakness – ensuring everyone performed at their best; both physically and mentally. Although most of the events entail being physically fit, a Soldiers mental state to push themselves through each day’s event is also a difficult task.

I competed to challenge myself while also having fun at a competition with new Soldiers or tasks I haven’t done before.



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION?

It is important to, again, challenge yourself to reach and achieve new limits you did not know you were capable of, and to have overall the experience of the competition.



WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

I enjoyed the land navigation event and the M17 pistol range. I’ve always been interested in maps and navigation, and it is rewarding when you finally find the point you set out for. The M17 was exciting as that was my first time shooting a military pistol.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

My goals are to eventually become a warrant officer, to get married and start a family.



DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE QUOTE?

“As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another”

Proverbs 27:17