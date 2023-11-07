U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Siverts, commanding officer, Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, stands during his introduction at the KAMANDAG 7 opening ceremony on Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 9, 2023. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps led exercise aimed at improving multinational readiness, alliances, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model which involves planned exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and Partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Natalie Velazquez)

