    KAMANDAG 7 Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    KAMANDAG 7 Opening Ceremony

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    11.09.2023

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Leading representatives from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, Philippine Marine Corps, U.S. Marines Corps, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps pose for a photo during a press conference after the KAMANDAG 7 opening ceremony on Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 9, 2023. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps led exercise aimed at improving multinational readiness, alliances, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Natalie Velazquez)

