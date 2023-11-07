Leading representatives from the U.S., Philippines, Republic of Korea, and service members from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, the United Kingdom, pose for a photo during the KAMANDAG 7 opening ceremony on Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 9, 2023. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps led exercise aimed at improving multinational readiness, alliances, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Natalie Velazquez)

