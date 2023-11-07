Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Arms Rehearsal during SV24 [Image 4 of 17]

    Combined Arms Rehearsal during SV24

    MACAPá, AP, BRAZIL

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    A Brazilian Army soldier gives a brief during a combined arms rehearsal (CAR) at Southern Vangaurd 24 in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 7, 2023. The CAR gave an overview of expected events and troop movements for a upcoming air assault mission during Southern Vanguard 24, an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance partner interoperability between participating U.S. and Partner Nation forces, Brazil in this instance.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    Air Assault
    partnership
    Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Brazilian Army
    ExSV24

