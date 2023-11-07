Combined Arms Rehearsal during SV24

U.S. Army and Brazilian Army soldiers conduct a combined arms rehearsal (CAR) during Southern Vangaurd 24 in Macapa, Brazil, on Nov. 7, 2023. The CAR gave an overview of expected events and troop movements for a upcoming air assault mission during Southern Vanguard 24, an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance partner interoperability between participating U.S. and Partner Nation forces, Brazil in this instance.

(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

