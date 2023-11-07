Air Force's Josie Ratzlaff, right, narrowly beats her opponent to a point at the 2023 Western Invitational, Nov. 5, 2023 at the Cadet Gym. Air Force came away with four team victories in head-to-head competition against top collegiate programs including Harvard, Notre Dame, and Stanford. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8116582
|VIRIN:
|231105-F-NU281-1004
|Resolution:
|3779x2515
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Fencing Hosts 2023 Western Invitational [Image 12 of 12], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
