Air Force's Jeremy Pinon hypes up fellow Falcon fencers prior to the 2023 Western Invitational, Nov. 5, 2023 at the Cadet Gym. Air Force came away with four team victories in head-to-head competition against top collegiate programs including Harvard, Notre Dame, and Stanford. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8116578
|VIRIN:
|231105-F-NU281-1001
|Resolution:
|3961x2636
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Fencing Hosts 2023 Western Invitational [Image 12 of 12], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT