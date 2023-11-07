Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Fencing Hosts 2023 Western Invitational [Image 9 of 12]

    Air Force Fencing Hosts 2023 Western Invitational

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Air Force's Ned Maurer, left, strikes his opponent at the 2023 Western Invitational, Nov. 5, 2023 at the Cadet Gym. Air Force came away with four team victories in head-to-head competition against top collegiate programs including Harvard, Notre Dame, and Stanford. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 14:50
    Photo ID: 8116588
    VIRIN: 231105-F-NU281-1009
    Resolution: 2429x1617
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

