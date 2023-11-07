Former Washington Capitals’s team pup joins Walter Reed’s Facility Dog team

Biscuit, a chocolate-colored Labrador Retriever, is congratulated by Walter Reed leadership, service members, Washington Capitals players and others upon joining the Walter Reed Facility Dog Program and being awarded the honorary title of U.S. Marine Corps Corporal during an enlistment ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Walter Reed.

