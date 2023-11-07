Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Capitals, K-9s, Walter Reed, facility dogs, pet therapy [Image 4 of 5]

    Washington Capitals, K-9s, Walter Reed, facility dogs, pet therapy

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Biscuit, A chocolate-colored Labrador Retriever, joins the Walter Reed Facility Dog Program during a special ceremony at the medical center held on Nov. 7 attended by service members and players of the Washington Capitals, where Biscuit had previously served as team pup for the Caps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 13:15
    Photo ID: 8116285
    VIRIN: 231109-D-AB123-1003
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Capitals, K-9s, Walter Reed, facility dogs, pet therapy [Image 5 of 5], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former Washington Capitals’s team pup joins Walter Reed’s Facility Dog team
    Former Washington Capitals’s team pup joins Walter Reed’s Facility Dog team
    Former Washington Capitals’s team pup joins Walter Reed’s Facility Dog team
    Washington Capitals, K-9s, Walter Reed, facility dogs, pet therapy
    Former Washington Capitals’s team pup joins Walter Reed’s Facility Dog team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former Washington Capitals&rsquo;s team pup joins Walter Reed&rsquo;s Facility Dog team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    K-9s
    Walter Reed
    Washington Capitals
    pet therapy
    facility dogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT