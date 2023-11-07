Biscuit, A chocolate-colored Labrador Retriever, joins the Walter Reed Facility Dog Program during a special ceremony at the medical center held on Nov. 7 attended by service members and players of the Washington Capitals, where Biscuit had previously served as team pup for the Caps.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 13:15
|Photo ID:
|8116285
|VIRIN:
|231109-D-AB123-1003
|Resolution:
|4272x2848
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Capitals, K-9s, Walter Reed, facility dogs, pet therapy [Image 5 of 5], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former Washington Capitals’s team pup joins Walter Reed’s Facility Dog team
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT