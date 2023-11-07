Biscuit, A chocolate-colored Labrador Retriever, joins the Walter Reed Facility Dog Program during a special ceremony at the medical center held on Nov. 7 attended by service members and players of the Washington Capitals, where Biscuit had previously served as team pup for the Caps.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 13:15 Photo ID: 8116285 VIRIN: 231109-D-AB123-1003 Resolution: 4272x2848 Size: 3.11 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Capitals, K-9s, Walter Reed, facility dogs, pet therapy [Image 5 of 5], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.