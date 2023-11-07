Biscuit, A chocolate-colored Labrador Retriever and the former Washington Capitals’ team pup, is awarded the honorary title of U.S. Marine Corps corporal and joins the Walter Reed Facility Dog Program team during a ceremony Nov. 7 at Walter Reed.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 13:15 Photo ID: 8116283 VIRIN: 231109-D-AB123-1002 Resolution: 4272x2848 Size: 3.99 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former Washington Capitals’s team pup joins Walter Reed’s Facility Dog team [Image 5 of 5], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.