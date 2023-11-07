Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SFAB Mission Readiness Exercise [Image 2 of 6]

    1st SFAB Mission Readiness Exercise

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army advisors with 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct a mission readiness exercise in Miami, Nov. 1-7. The mission readiness exercise prepares advisors to operate in support of foreign security force partners across Latin America. During the mission readiness exercise, advisors assessed, supported, liaised, and advised role-player security force partners, conducted infrastructure assessments, practiced medical care skills and interacted with role-player state department officials. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese.

