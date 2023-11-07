U.S. Army advisors with 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct a mission readiness exercise in Miami, Nov. 1-7. The mission readiness exercise prepares advisors to operate in support of foreign security force partners across Latin America. During the mission readiness exercise, advisors assessed, supported, liaised, and advised role-player security force partners, conducted infrastructure assessments, practiced medical care skills and interacted with role-player state department officials. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 11:52 Photo ID: 8116128 VIRIN: 231103-A-SM410-1007 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 6.28 MB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SFAB Mission Readiness Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.