U.S. Army advisors with 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct a mission readiness exercise in Miami, Nov. 1-7. The mission readiness exercise prepares advisors to operate in support of foreign security force partners across Latin America. During the mission readiness exercise, advisors assessed, supported, liaised, and advised role-player security force partners, conducted infrastructure assessments, practiced medical care skills and interacted with role-player state department officials. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 11:52
|Photo ID:
|8116132
|VIRIN:
|231104-A-SM410-1010
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st SFAB Mission Readiness Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
