NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 30, 2023) - Capt. Dan Sutton salutes the 5th Space Warning Squadron flag at the detachment's activation ceremony on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Oct. 30, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8115626
|VIRIN:
|231030-N-FA368-1004
|Resolution:
|5579x3712
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Force Detachment Activates in Italy [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Max Rector, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Space Force Detachment Activates in Italy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT