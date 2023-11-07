Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Detachment Activates in Italy [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Space Force Detachment Activates in Italy

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Rector 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 30, 2023) - Capt. Dan Sutton salutes the 5th Space Warning Squadron flag at the detachment's activation ceremony on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Oct. 30, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

