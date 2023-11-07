U.S. Space Force Detachment Activates in Italy

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 30, 2023) - Capt. Dan Sutton salutes the 5th Space Warning Squadron flag at the detachment's activation ceremony on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Oct. 30, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Max Rector)

