U.S. Space Force Detachment Activates in Italy

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy -- The U.S. Space Force 5th Space Warning Squadron Detachment 1 (5SWS/Det-1) held an activation and assumption of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Oct. 30, 2023.



The detachment’s mission is to provide battle space characterization in theater missile warning via a Joint Tactical Ground Station (JTAGS). It is vital to active and passive defense, and attack operations in Europe.



“The Space Force conducts missile warning and owns the missile warning enterprise,” said U.S. Space Force Capt. Dan Sutton, commander, 5SWS/Det-1. “These detachments were transferred from the Army to the Space Force so all missile warning assets are now operated by the Space Force.”



Based in Italy, Japan, Qatar and South Korea, the units conduct critical theater missile warning operations by providing real-time missile warning information.



All four JTAGS were officially transferred from the U.S. Army to the U.S. Space Force, Oct. 1, 2023. The transfer was part of a larger effort to integrate all military satellite operations into the U.S. Space Force mission set.



In June 2022, the U.S. Navy transferred the Naval Satellite Operations Center and 13 satellites, while the U.S. Army transferred its satellite communications mission in August 2022.



“The Space Force has already done a phenomenal job of accepting the satellite operations mission,” said U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Loughran, commander, 19th Space Company, 1st Space Battalion. “Though the Army has supported the JTAGS mission for over 20 years, I have no doubt the mission will continue without a hitch and is in good hands with the Space Force.”



NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command.



