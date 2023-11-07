Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Quarters Drill [Image 8 of 8]

    General Quarters Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Sailors fight a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 8, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 04:52
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
