General Quarters Drill

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Robert Funkhouser, from Bremerton, Washington, uses a radio as a scene leader in a damage control drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 8, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

