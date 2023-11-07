U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Patrick Simmons of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, the adjutant of the cake cutting ceremony, reads the traditional birthday message during the 248th Marine Corps birthday uniform pageant at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 1, 2023. The annual pageant is held to celebrate the history and sacrifices of the U.S. Marine Corps while signifying the passing of traditions from one generation to the next and into the future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 00:57 Photo ID: 8115041 VIRIN: 231101-M-EU483-1853 Resolution: 7556x5037 Size: 10.58 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 248th Marine Corps Birthday Pageant [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.