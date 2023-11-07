Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 248th Marine Corps Birthday Pageant [Image 9 of 12]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 248th Marine Corps Birthday Pageant

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Patrick Simmons of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, the adjutant of the cake cutting ceremony, reads the traditional birthday message during the 248th Marine Corps birthday uniform pageant at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 1, 2023. The annual pageant is held to celebrate the history and sacrifices of the U.S. Marine Corps while signifying the passing of traditions from one generation to the next and into the future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

