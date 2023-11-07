Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 248th Marine Corps Birthday Pageant

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Miguel Camarena, a postal clerk with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participates in the 248th Marine Corps birthday uniform pageant dressed in a Mexican War era Marine dress uniform at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 1, 2023. The annual pageant is held to celebrate the history and sacrifices of the U.S. Marine Corps while signifying the passing of traditions from one generation to the next and into the future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

