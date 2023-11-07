U.S. Marines with the Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Color Guard, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Garret Hewett, an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Specialist with H&HS, MCAS Iwakuni, participate in the 248th Marine Corps birthday uniform pageant at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 1, 2023. The annual pageant is held to celebrate the history and sacrifices of the U.S. Marine Corps while signifying the passing of traditions from one generation to the next and into the future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 00:57 Photo ID: 8115035 VIRIN: 231101-M-EU483-1421 Resolution: 8640x5760 Size: 24.28 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts 248th Marine Corps Birthday Pageant [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.