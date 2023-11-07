Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Arrow Soldier Earns Prestigious Marksmanship Award [Image 7 of 7]

    Red Arrow Soldier Earns Prestigious Marksmanship Award

    WI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Staff Sgt. Aaron Cobosco with his wife Elizabeth, and their two kids, Gideon (8) and Arlo (4). Cobosco recently achieved his goal of earning the prestigious President’s Hundred tab by scoring in the top 100 of military and civilian shooters in the President's Pistol and President's Rifle Matches.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 23:18
    Location: WI, US
    Hometown: EAU CLAIRE, WI, US
    Red Arrow Soldier Earns Prestigious Marksmanship Award

    32nd IBCT
    Marksmanship
    President's Hundred
    Red Arrow

