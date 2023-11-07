Staff Sgt. Aaron Cobosco recently achieved his goal of earning the prestigious President’s Hundred tab by scoring in the top 100 of military and civilian shooters in the President's Pistol and President's Rifle Matches.
Red Arrow Soldier Earns Prestigious Marksmanship Award
