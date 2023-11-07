Staff Sgt. Aaron Cobosco recently achieved his goal of earning the prestigious President’s Hundred tab by scoring in the top 100 of military and civilian shooters in the President's Pistol and President's Rifle Matches.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 23:18 Photo ID: 8114876 VIRIN: 231108-Z-ZZ999-1003 Resolution: 480x640 Size: 111.29 KB Location: WI, US Hometown: EAU CLAIRE, WI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Arrow Soldier Earns Prestigious Marksmanship Award [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.