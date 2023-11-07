Naval Hospital Pensacola Welcomes Rear Adm. Matthew Case and Dr. Shereef Elnahal

231108-N-LY160-1143 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Nov. 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, right, listens to Capt. Scott Coon, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola, during a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) tour of Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), November 8. The VA has teamed up with NHP to provide better surgical care to Gulf Coast Veterans. This partnership will benefit approximately 37,000 Veterans by providing them with world-class medical care. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael H. Lee)

