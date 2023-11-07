Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Pensacola Welcomes Rear Adm. Matthew Case and Dr. Shereef Elnahal [Image 6 of 6]

    Naval Hospital Pensacola Welcomes Rear Adm. Matthew Case and Dr. Shereef Elnahal

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    231108-N-LY160-1149 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Nov. 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, right, talks to Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health, Veterans Health Administration (VA), during a tour of Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), November 8. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has teamed up with NHP to provide better surgical care to Gulf Coast Veterans. This partnership will benefit approximately 37,000 Veterans by providing them with world-class medical care. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael H. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 20:16
    Photo ID: 8114698
    VIRIN: 231108-N-LY160-1149
    Resolution: 3733x2666
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Pensacola Welcomes Rear Adm. Matthew Case and Dr. Shereef Elnahal [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VA
    navy
    naval hospital pensacola
    NHP
    dha

