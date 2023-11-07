Naval Hospital Pensacola Welcomes Rear Adm. Matthew Case and Dr. Shereef Elnahal

231108-N-LY160-1098 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Nov. 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, center right, and Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health, center left, tour an operating room at Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), November 8. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has teamed up with NHP to provide better surgical care to Gulf Coast Veterans. This partnership will benefit approximately 37,000 Veterans by providing them with world-class medical care. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael H. Lee)

