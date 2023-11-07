Guam Mayors visit Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, discuss the B-52H Stratofortress with Guam mayors during an immersion tour on Andersen AFB, Guam, Nov. 3, 2023. The tour strengthened the relationship between the military and local community leaders while showcasing our war fighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

