U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander, poses for a photo with Guam mayors and an Airman assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, during an immersion tour on Andersen AFB, Guam, Nov. 3, 2023. The tour strengthened the relationship between the military and local community leaders while showcasing our war fighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 18:08 Photo ID: 8114521 VIRIN: 231103-F-NI202-1237 Resolution: 6048x3671 Size: 1.49 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Mayors visit Andersen AFB [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.