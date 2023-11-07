Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Mayors visit Andersen AFB [Image 10 of 11]

    Guam Mayors visit Andersen AFB

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, discusses a B-52H Stratofortress with Guam mayors during an immersion tour on Andersen AFB, Guam, Nov. 3, 2023. The tour strengthened the relationship between the military and local community leaders while showcasing our war fighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 18:07
    Photo ID: 8114536
    VIRIN: 231103-F-NI202-1227
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

