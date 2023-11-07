USACE Shenango Maintenance Mechanic clears brush to expand campsites.

Brian Serphin, a maintenance mechanic with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh Distirct, clears a burm to enlarge multiple camp sites and increase electrical capacity at the Shenango Creek Lake recreation area campground, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Oct. 24, 2023



The work being done will improve visitor experience, adding higher electric amps and larger sites to attract more campers to the area.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Emily Helton)

Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 Location: TRANSFER, PA, US