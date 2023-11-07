Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Shenango Maintenance Mechanic clears brush to expand campsites.

    USACE Shenango Maintenance Mechanic clears brush to expand campsites.

    TRANSFER, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Shenango Maintenance Mechanic clears a burm to enlarge campsite size and increase electrical capacity at the Shenango Recreation Area Campground on October 24, 2023

    The campground has numerous sites that go unused. Adding higher electric amps and larger sites will attract more campers to the area.

    Shenango Recreation Area Campground is located in Transfer, PA and is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Photo by Emily Helton

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 17:11
    Photo ID: 8114436
    VIRIN: 230811-A-JV047-1576
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: TRANSFER, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Shenango Maintenance Mechanic clears brush to expand campsites., by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

