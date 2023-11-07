USACE Shenango Maintenance Mechanic clears brush to expand campsites.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Shenango Maintenance Mechanic clears a burm to enlarge campsite size and increase electrical capacity at the Shenango Recreation Area Campground on October 24, 2023



The campground has numerous sites that go unused. Adding higher electric amps and larger sites will attract more campers to the area.



Shenango Recreation Area Campground is located in Transfer, PA and is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Photo by Emily Helton

