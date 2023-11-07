U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Shenango Maintenance Mechanic takes a break from clearing a burm to enlarge campsite size and increase electrical capacity at the Shenango Recreation Area Campground on October 24, 2023
The campground has numerous sites that go unused. Adding higher electric amps and larger sites will attract more campers to the area.
Shenango Recreation Area Campground is located in Transfer, PA and is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Photo by Emily Helton
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8114435
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-JV047-1560
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|TRANSFER, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Shenango Maintenance Mechanic clears brush to expand campsites. [Image 10 of 10], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
