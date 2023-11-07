Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Anthony Lorenz

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Lorenz, the unit deployment manager assigned to the 36th Force Support Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 1, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

