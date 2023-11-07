U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Lorenz, the unit deployment manager assigned to the 36th Force Support Squadron, signs the Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 1, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 16:51 Photo ID: 8114388 VIRIN: 231101-F-DN254-1011 Resolution: 5016x3337 Size: 1.92 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Anthony Lorenz [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.