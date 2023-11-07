Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Anthony Lorenz

Photo By Senior Airman Emily Saxton | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Lorenz, the unit deployment manager assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Emily Saxton | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Lorenz, the unit deployment manager assigned to the 36th Force Support Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 1, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Lorenz, the unit deployment manager assigned to the 36th Force Support Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 1, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As the unit deployment manager, Lorenz is a key member of a five- person readiness team that monitors, updates and briefs squadron leadership on the health and readiness of the unit. Additionally, he oversees six additional duties for the squadron including security manager, facility manager, antiterrorism monitor, emergency management representative, government purchase card holder and mortuary affairs technician. Lorenz also monitors and tracks readiness training and deployment functions for 101 group and squadron personnel.



“I joined the military for a new beginning and new opportunities,” said Lorenz. “It’s been a lot of ups and downs but overall it’s been a positive experience and I’ve grown a lot.”



Being a mortuary affairs technician, Lorenz took charge of an infant mortuary case with minimal training and operational practices. He coordinated with the family, ensuring all members were cared for. He mentored others through his actions as to what a leader displays when difficult times hit. As the facility manager for the 36th Mission Support Group building, Lorenz ensures all work orders, details and clean-ups occur promptly. Furthermore, before Typhoon Mawar struck the island, Lorenz received the call to secure sandbags for the entire unit. Finally, Lorenz stood up the unit control center, leading to the FSS being able to regain normal operations after the storm.



“My favorite part of the job is mortuary affairs,” said Lorenz. “You get to help families who are in need and at the end of the day that’s the most important thing.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



