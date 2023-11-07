Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector [Image 3 of 3]

    Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    New York National Guard

    Pictured left to right, Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, Director, ABMS Cross-Functional Team, Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsy, DAF Integrating Program Executive Officer, C3BM, Lt. Gen. Davgin R.M. Anderson, Joint Chiefs J7, Maj. Gen. Denise Donell, Commander, NY Air National Guard, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense, Acquisition & Sustainment Radha Inyengar Plumb, and Brig. Gen. Paul Bishop, Chief of Staff, NY Air National Guard, pose for a photograph during the visit of Kendal to the Eastern Air Defense Sector headquarters in Rome, New York on October 26, 2023. Kendal visited to mark the rollout of the Cloud-Based Command and Control system by EADS. ( U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Patrick Young)

    IMAGE INFO

