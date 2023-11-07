Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector

Pictured left to right, Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, Director, ABMS Cross-Functional Team, Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsy, DAF Integrating Program Executive Officer, C3BM, Lt. Gen. Davgin R.M. Anderson, Joint Chiefs J7, Maj. Gen. Denise Donell, Commander, NY Air National Guard, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense, Acquisition & Sustainment Radha Inyengar Plumb, and Brig. Gen. Paul Bishop, Chief of Staff, NY Air National Guard, pose for a photograph during the visit of Kendal to the Eastern Air Defense Sector headquarters in Rome, New York on October 26, 2023. Kendal visited to mark the rollout of the Cloud-Based Command and Control system by EADS. ( U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Patrick Young)

