Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall acknowledging the hard work and initiative of the Cloud Based Command anf Control System team and recognizing the initial operating capability rollout of CBC2 as a success in bringing next generation technology to the forefront of national defense during a visit to the Eastern Air Defense Sector on October 26, 2023. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Patrick Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 15:38 Photo ID: 8114119 VIRIN: 231026-Z-ME440-1005 Resolution: 3151x3439 Size: 750.49 KB Location: ROME, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.