Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector [Image 2 of 3]

    Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    New York National Guard

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall acknowledging the hard work and initiative of the Cloud Based Command anf Control System team and recognizing the initial operating capability rollout of CBC2 as a success in bringing next generation technology to the forefront of national defense during a visit to the Eastern Air Defense Sector on October 26, 2023. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Patrick Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 15:38
    Photo ID: 8114119
    VIRIN: 231026-Z-ME440-1005
    Resolution: 3151x3439
    Size: 750.49 KB
    Location: ROME, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector
    Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector
    Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force Secretary visits Eastern Air Defense Sector to roll out new battle system

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eastern Air Defense Sector
    Frank Kendall
    NYNG
    224th Air Defense Group
    battle management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT