Pictured left to right, Col. Jennifer King, 224th Air Defense Squadron commander, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, and Col. Joseph Roos, Eastern Air Defense Sector commander on an October 26, 2023 visit to the units location in Rome, New York. King providing Kendall an overview of EADS operations and mission flow. Kendall visited the unit to mark the implementation of the Cloud-Based Command and Control System. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Patrick Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 15:38 Photo ID: 8114118 VIRIN: 231026-Z-ME440-1004 Resolution: 1893x1602 Size: 330.34 KB Location: ROME, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.