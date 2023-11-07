Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector [Image 1 of 3]

    Secretary of the Air Force visits Eastern Air Defense Sector

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    New York National Guard

    Pictured left to right, Col. Jennifer King, 224th Air Defense Squadron commander, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, and Col. Joseph Roos, Eastern Air Defense Sector commander on an October 26, 2023 visit to the units location in Rome, New York. King providing Kendall an overview of EADS operations and mission flow. Kendall visited the unit to mark the implementation of the Cloud-Based Command and Control System. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Patrick Young)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 15:38
    Location: ROME, NY, US 
    Air Force Secretary visits Eastern Air Defense Sector to roll out new battle system

    Eastern Air Defense Sector
    Frank Kendall
    NYNG
    224th Air Defense Group
    battle management

