Army’s women professionals honored for accomplishments in defense community

Marta Tomkiw, U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center executive director for System Integration and Engineering, speaks to an audience after receiving the Women in Defense 2023 Excellence in Leadership award at the Women in Defense Michigan gala, in Rochester, Michigan, November 3, 2023. The award recognizes women in leadership positions across the defense industry who go above and beyond the role’s expectations (Photo courtesy of Ron Warren).

