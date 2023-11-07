Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s women professionals honored for accomplishments in defense community [Image 2 of 3]

    Army’s women professionals honored for accomplishments in defense community

    ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Marta Tomkiw, U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center executive director for System Integration and Engineering, speaks to an audience after receiving the Women in Defense 2023 Excellence in Leadership award at the Women in Defense Michigan gala, in Rochester, Michigan, November 3, 2023. The award recognizes women in leadership positions across the defense industry who go above and beyond the role’s expectations (Photo courtesy of Ron Warren).

    Leadership
    Women in Defense
    Army Futures Command
    GVSC
    DEVCOM

