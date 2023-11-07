Army’s women professionals honored for accomplishments in defense community

Courtesy Photo | Marta Tomkiw, U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center executive director for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marta Tomkiw, U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center executive director for System Integration and Engineering, receives the Women in Defense 2023 Excellence in Leadership award at the Women in Defense Michigan Gala, in Rochester, Michigan, November 3, 2023. The award recognizes women in leadership positions across the defense industry who go above and beyond the role’s expectations (Photo courtesy of Ron Warren). see less | View Image Page

ROCHESTER, Mich.— Two women professionals at U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center were recognized for model leadership at the Women in Defense Michigan Chapter gala last week.



Marta Tomkiw, executive director for GVSC System Integration and Engineering, received the 2023 Excellence in Leadership Award, which recognizes women in leadership positions across the defense industry who go above and beyond the role’s expectations.



Heather Kammer, deputy executive director for GVSC Ground Systems Assurance and Tools, was given the Horizon Industry Award.



Tomkiw has spent more than 30 years in the defense industry, always challenging the status quo and serving as an inspiration to others in the field.



Her forward-thinking approach has added immeasurable value to GVSC’s innovation efforts in the science and technology space while her accomplishments are further testament to GVSC’s mission of developing world-class engineering capabilities to the modern warfighter for our future battles.



“I believe it captures the culmination of all the diverse mission and assignments I have held to this point in my career as an Army Civilian,” Tomkiw said. “I recognize that my leadership journey is a tapestry of experiences, unique to me, with each thread contributing to the leader I am today.”



Kammer’s award is given to professionals who have significantly contributed to the U.S. defense and national security sectors.



“My work within GVSC has been driven by the desire to make meaningful contributions to the Army, so it's truly an honor to be recognized and know that my efforts have had a positive impact,” Kammer said.



She credits her recognition to a collaborative effort at GVSC, where so many hands are required to achieve ground vehicle innovation.



“The projects and efforts we work are rarely independent, and collaboration across diverse perspectives is what enables lasting and invaluable results,” she said.



Both award recipients highlight the opportunities working with mentors across the industry that led them on paths to individual success. Organizations like Women in Defense are pivotal to providing a network for women starting their careers and seeking mentorships.



Both said they will continue to set the standard for innovation and accelerating growth for the next generation of ground vehicle systems.



“Being part of a sector that pushes the boundaries of innovation while safeguarding nations has been a motivating factor throughout my career,” Tomkiw said. “I find purpose in knowing that my work directly contributes to a safer world, which continues to inspire my dedication to this field.”