Marta Tomkiw, U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center executive director for System Integration and Engineering, at the Women in Defense Michigan Gala in Rochester, Michigan, November 3, 2023. She is receiving the Women in Defense 2023 Excellence in Leadership award, which recognizes women in leadership positions across the defense industry who go above and beyond the role’s expectations (Photo courtesy of Ron Warren).
Army's women professionals honored for accomplishments in defense community
