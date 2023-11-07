John L. Primavera inducted into Senior Executive Service

55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon administers the Oath of Office to NAD Regional Director of Business John Primavera as he is sworn into the Senior Executive Service at Fort Hamilton, New York, Nov. 7. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto)
