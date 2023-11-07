John L. Primavera inducted into Senior Executive Service

Courtesy Photo | 55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon administers the Oath of Office to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon administers the Oath of Office to NAD Regional Director of Business John Primavera as he is sworn into the Senior Executive Service at Fort Hamilton, New York, Nov. 7. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto) see less | View Image Page

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The 55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon hosted a Senior Executive Service induction ceremony for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Regional Director of Business John L. Primavera at the Fort Hamilton Community Club Nov. 7.



“This is the selection of an individual who has demonstrated his potential to serve at a higher level of responsibility in this world-class organization,” said Spellmon. “It truly highlights the special trust relationship the American people and this organization have with you, John.”



Primavera is long-tenured USACE team member, serving with the organization since 1985 with both the New York District and the North Atlantic Division. Throughout those 38 years, Primavera worked in a variety of roles, including contract administration, construction, and resource management before ultimately being selected as the regional director of business for the division in September 2023.



“Talk to anyone about John Primavera and his accomplishments, they’ll tell you about a man who is wicked smart, knows this business inside and out, and is a heck-of-a-good guy,” said Col. John P. Lloyd, NAD commander and division engineer. “You understand immediately why he belongs in this exclusive club of the government’s best leaders.”



Throughout Primavera’s career he has significantly contributed to the organization.



During the 1990s, he co-led USACE’s transition to a new financial system, an effort that would lead to Primavera and his New York District team to be recognized as employee and team of the year, respectively. He also was instrumental after the Sept. 11 attacks as the lead resource manager for USACE's emergency response effort. And, after Hurricane Sandy, as the resource management chief, he oversaw much of the development of the Hurricane Sandy Program Management Division, leading later to the establishment of the Sandy Coastal Management Division, where his work was critical to funding and manpower.



During Primavera’s remarks at the induction ceremony, he reflected on the power of his relationship with his family, including his family tie to USACE – his grandfather was a longtime USACE employee – and lessons he’s learned along the way.



He said his first role at USACE as a GS-2 clerk taught him “it’s important to be honest and accountable, to take my role seriously, and that many folks have thankless jobs, and we should never take them for granted.”



In his current role, Primavera has concentrated on increasing the performance of NAD’s Regional Business Center through enhanced data and analytics. He’s also helped guide the division’s Executive Leadership Development Program, mentoring USACE leaders as they tackle real-world business issues and contribute to Regional Management Board planning and strategy sessions.



“I just want to say how thankful I am for our great organization and our people, and I’m humbled and honored by your faith in me,” Primavera said. “I’ll do my best to make things better and enable us to deliver our vital missions to the public.”



Lloyd underscored the reverence the NAD team has for Primavera.



“Quite simply, there are no aspects of NAD’s business lines that aren’t bettered by John and his amazing leadership,” Lloyd said. “He’s invested a lifetime in USACE and our nation and continues to deliver for us every day.”



The Senior Executive Service was established in 1979; its members are recruited for their shared values, a broad governmental perspective, and solid executive skills. The purpose of the SES corps is to ensure the executive management of the government of the United States is responsive to the needs, policies, and goals of the nation and otherwise is of the highest quality.