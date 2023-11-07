Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John L. Primavera inducted into Senior Executive Service [Image 1 of 2]

    John L. Primavera inducted into Senior Executive Service

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon (left) and USACE North Atlantic Division Commander Col. John P. Lloyd (right) stand with John L. Primavera, displaying Mr. Primavera's certificate upon being inducted as a member of the Senior Executive Service at Fort Hamilton, New York, Nov. 7. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto)

