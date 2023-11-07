55th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon (left) and USACE North Atlantic Division Commander Col. John P. Lloyd (right) stand with John L. Primavera, displaying Mr. Primavera's certificate upon being inducted as a member of the Senior Executive Service at Fort Hamilton, New York, Nov. 7. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 14:59
|Photo ID:
|8114049
|VIRIN:
|231107-A-BX354-1021
|Resolution:
|2602x3642
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, John L. Primavera inducted into Senior Executive Service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
John L. Primavera inducted into Senior Executive Service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT