A U.S. Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker from the 185th Air Refueling Wing taking off from the airport in Sioux City, Iowa on October 20, 2023. US. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 13:57
|Photo ID:
|8113940
|VIRIN:
|231020-Z-KZ880-1047
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.64 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 departs [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
