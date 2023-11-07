Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combine [Image 3 of 6]

    Combine

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A combine harvests soybeans inside the fence at the Iowa Air National Guard base in Sioux City, Iowa on October 20, 2023. U.S. Air National Guard photo SMSgt Vincent De Groot

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 13:57
    Photo ID: 8113938
    VIRIN: 231020-Z-KZ880-1024
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 13.78 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combine [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135 flying
    KC-135 departs
    Combine
    KC-135 take off at harvest
    KC-135 departs
    Combine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    KC-135 Statotanker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT