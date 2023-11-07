A U.S. Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing taking off from the airport in Sioux City, Iowa as a combine harvest soybeans inside the fence at the airport on October 20, 2023. US. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 13:57
|Photo ID:
|8113939
|VIRIN:
|231020-Z-KZ880-1002
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.91 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 take off at harvest [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT