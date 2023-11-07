Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing taking off from the airport in Sioux City, Iowa as a combine harvest soybeans inside the fence at the airport on October 20, 2023. US. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 take off at harvest [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    harvest
    Combine

