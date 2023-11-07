U.S. Army Gen. Andrew A. Poppas, U.S. Army Forces Command Commanding General and senior U.S. Army representative at this year’s Conference of American Armies Commanders Conference provides his vote alongside attending member armies during the plenary session of the conference held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Nov. 7, 2023. This conference marked the end of the 35th Cycle which was led by the Brazilian army and marked the start of the 36th Cycle which will be led by the Mexican army over the next two years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

